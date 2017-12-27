Shelters open across region to keep people warm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When temperatures go down to 25 degrees, local shelters fill up with people who need a warm place to stay.

In Nashville, street outreach teams are canvassing the streets to help people who are homeless.

Metro has opened an emergency shelter at Hadley Park Community Center in North Nashville at 103728th Avenue North. The Humane Association’s mobile pet unit is parked outside for those with pets. The shelter is open from 7:30 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Additional beds are available at Room In The Inn. Some church groups are picking up people at Room In The Inn to bring them back to their churches for food, shelter and a shower.

The Nashville Rescue Million is housing men at 639 Lafayette Street. Women should go to 1716 Rosa Parks Boulevard.

For young people who need shelter, call the 24-hour youth crisis line at 615-327-4455. The Oasis Center is sheltering teens who are 13 to 17 years old. Launch Pad will shelter young people, 18 to 24 years old.

Murfreesboro’s shelter opens at 7 p.m., at 800 Park Avenue,.

Clarksville’s shelter opens at 4 p.m., at the New Providence Methodist Church at 1317 Ft. Campbell Boulevard.