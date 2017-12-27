Pursuit of car stolen from Lebanon ends in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Portions of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard were blocked as police stopped a stolen van out of Lebanon early Wednesday morning.

The car was stopped just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard near New Shackle Island Road.

Hendersonville police said authorities pursued the van, which was stolen from Lebanon, from Wilson County into Sumner County.

Hendersonville police deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle.

At least one person was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately released.