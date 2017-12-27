Property manager finds 4 people dead in basement apartment

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Four people were found dead Tuesday and may have been killed in a basement apartment in New York’s capital region, police said.

A property manager made the grisly discovery at a home in Troy, a city near Albany, police Capt. Daniel DeWolf said.

The deaths are “certainly suspicious,” he said. “Until something changes our mind, we’re looking at it as a homicide.”

“It’s horrible. Terrible. Sad — sad especially at this time of year,” DeWolf said. “We’re going to do everything we can to look into this and get to the bottom of what happened here.”

A phone call to one of the home’s apartments was answered by someone who declined to comment.

Officers swarmed the street and cordoned off the area around the home in the Lansingburgh neighborhood, which runs along the Hudson River in Troy, a city of about 50,000 people.

Jason Fenton has lived across from the home for about two decades. He told reporters that he was horrified by what had happened in what he called a quiet neighborhood of families who are “trying to make Troy better, and they’re trying to make this capital region better.”

Troy is home to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, though it’s miles away from the crime scene. The city also is known for the Louis Comfort Tiffany stained-glass windows that grace multiple churches and buildings from Troy’s industrial heyday in the late 1800s and early 1900s.