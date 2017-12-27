Get ready for construction to improve I-440 starting in 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The potholes, the cracks, and bumpy patches will all soon be a thing of the past because Interstate 440 is getting a face lift–but getting there may not be pretty.

“It’s not going to be pleasant. It’s going to be a long construction process. It’s not going to be pleasant,” said Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Kathryn Shulte.

And it won’t happen overnight either.

“We’re looking at this to be probably a three year project,” said Shulte.

TDOT will also be widening the bridges over I-65, adding lanes in each direction and doing work on the noise walls.

In 2018, TDOT will begin accepting proposals from competing construction teams and the hope is to award a contract in May. Construction can then begin summer 2018.

“What people are probably going to see is a barrier rail kind of like what we’ve had for the I-65 widenings. You know you’re driving close to barrier rails. That does tend to slow people down,” said Shulte. “We’ll have two lanes open for travel and then we’ll have that barrier rail and we’ll be working in the center median area. We’re removing all the berm the elevated median all that is going away and that’s where we are adding the extra capacity.”

But as far as how congested things are going to get, Schulte says, “It’s just hard to say how much people are going to be impacted by it.”

Prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Click here to read more about Tennessee’s Transportation Improvement Plan.