Nashville Predators beat St. Louis Blues 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pekka Rinne made 29 saves, and the Nashville Predators came out of the Christmas break with a 2-1 win in St. Louis over the rival Blues.

It is Rinne’s 19th win of the season, and in two games against St. Louis he has stopped 63 of 64 shots.

Nashville got on the board in the first period when Roman Josi’s shot was tipped in by Craig Smith for a 1-0 lead. It’s the 13th goal of the season for Smith, and that is more than he had all of last season.

Calle Jarnkrok netted Nashville’s second goal in the second period. Jarnkrok’s 10th of the season made it 2-0 Predators.

After that, the night belonged to Rinne and the Predators, who retake first place in the Central Division with 49 points, one point better than St. Louis.