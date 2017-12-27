Nashville man injured after rushing into house fire to look for children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured Wednesday after the fire department says he rushed into a burning home to check for children.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a home on South Fifth Street in the early afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department responded quickly. One man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries.

The department said he went inside the home to make sure no children were trapped inside. He’s expected to be okay.

Further details weren’t known. No other injuries were reported.