Man found dead on side of Nashville road; Foul play suspected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of northern Nashville road Wednesday morning.

Foul play is suspected in the death of the man, who is “strongly believed” to be 69-year-old James Kleinert, of Hendersonville.

Metro police say someone found the body at 9:15 a.m. on the side of Bear Hollow Road. The physical appearance and clothing matched that of Kleinert, who was reported as a missing person during the night.

Confirmation of the identity will be made via fingerprints. An autopsy is pending, according to a press release.

A friend of Kleinert reported last seeing him at 5 p.m. Tuesday outside the Dollar General Store at Clarksville Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard. Police say Kleinert reportedly went there to meet with a person regarding a vehicle for sale.

Further details weren’t released. Active leads are being pursued. Anyone with information should call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.