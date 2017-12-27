Man found dead in Midtown parking lot on freezing night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in the Midtown area of Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered around 4 a.m. in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Hayes Street. The man is believed to be homeless.

Metro police told News 2 the medical examiner is investigating to determine if freezing temperatures played a role in the man’s death.

Nashville’s Cold Weather Reponse is at a Level Two, which is triggered when temperatures reach 25 degrees.

Street outreach teams are canvassing the streets to help people experiencing homelessness.

Metro opened an emergency shelter at Hadley Park Community Center in North Nashville and the Humane Association’s mobile pet unit is parked outside for those with pets. The shelter is opened from 7:30 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Metro continues to update the status of its Cold Weather Response plan at www.coldweathernashville.com. There you can find plenty of resources and information about what to do during the cold days.

If you see someone on the streets and you’re concerned about them, call Metro’s non-emergency number at 615-862-6000.

Officers are conducting “cold patrols” and do a welfare check for those sleeping on Nashville’s streets or in their cars.

No additional information was immediately released.