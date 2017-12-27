Hoverboard catches fire in Antioch, damages home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A hoverboard caught fire Wednesday afternoon at a home in Antioch.
It happened on Piccadilly Road just before 3 p.m. while the fire department says the board was being charged.
No one was injured, but the carpet and floor sustained serious damage, and the smoke damaged the home as well. The family was not displaced.
Officials have not confirmed what type of hoverboard it was, but News 2 saw it being placed in a Smart Balance Wheel box.
Further details weren’t released.
Hoverboard fire in Antioch
Hoverboard fire in Antioch x
