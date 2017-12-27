Health care, administrative services will be biggest job creators in 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music, sports and Southern culture: Many of the reasons why millions of people choose to visit Nashville each year are same reasons thousands choose to stay.

“The last several years have been tremendous by any historical standards,” said Garrett Harper, VP Research, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

With as many as 100 people moving to the area every single day, there’s no slowing down in sight.

“We anticipate 2018 will be another strong year, given all the evidence that we see of the growth that’s currently going on in the region,” said Harper.

For the last 5 years, Harper explains, “We’ve added on average 38,000 net new jobs,” with some of the biggest employers coming from the health care and hospitality industries.

He expects 3,000 new jobs next year in the health care field alone. Retail, information technology and hospitality will add another 1,000 jobs each, predicts Harper.

“The JW Marriot is going to open in 2018 and that alone is going to bring 400 news jobs, the Cambria’s just across the street from that, that’s going to be another couple hundred jobs,” said Chris Cannon, Director of Communications, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

More than 15,000 jobs will be created in Middle Tennessee next year, according to a 10-year projection by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The hospitality industry will have another productive year, but state research suggests another industry will be the biggest job creator.

“The biggest job in 2018 will be office workers,” explained Cannon. “There are so many headquarters coming here that office support and call centers will be the biggest jobs in 2018.”

At least 3,000 positions will be added in the administrative and support services field. Overall, opportunities will be available for people with GEDs to those with masters and doctorates.

