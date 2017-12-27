Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl events open to public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a wildcat matchup on the Cumberland Friday as the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Northwestern Wildcats in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

This is s 20 year tradition for the Nashville bowl game. Thousands of fans are expected downtown.

Even if you’re not going to the game you can still enjoy many of public events. Here’s what’s happening and when:

Thursday, December 28

11:30 a.m. Franklin American Mortgage Company Coaches Luncheon presented by News 2 at Opryland Hotel. Tickets $45.

12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fan Zone on Broadway featuring Nashville chefs, cooking demonstrations, free samples.

3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. VIP party at Hard Rock Café Tickets $45

4 p.m. Hot Chicken Eating World Contest at Broadway and 1 st

5 p.m. Battle of Bands at Broadway and 1st. Plus concert featuring Champagne Dynamite

Friday, December 29

9:30 a.m. Parking lots open at Nissan Stadium

10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Fan Zone on Broadway with Nashville chefs, cooking demonstrations, food samples.

11:00 a.m. Kentucky pep rally on Broadway

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pregame tailgate party at Lot R Nissan Stadium, featuring Smoke ‘n Guns. Tickets $65

12:30 p.m. Northwestern pep rally on Broadway

1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Concert with Two Story Road at Broadway and 1 st

1:30 p.m. Stadium gates open

3:30 p.m. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium

8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Postgame concert with Resurrection – A Journey Tribute at Broadway and 1st