Elderly woman killed in multi-car crash in Sumner County

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An elderly woman died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumner County.

Multiple cars were involved in the wreck just after 3 p.m. on Highway 31 East near Mt. Vernon Road.

An 82-year-old woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was killed.

Sheriff Sonny Weatherford told News 2 that the preliminary investigation shows it appears the woman pulled out in front of traffic before being hit.

It’s not known how many cars were involved. No other serious injuries were reported.

Roads in the area were closed for some time as investigators remained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.