Clarksville officers give family Christmas after burglary leaves kids devastated

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In true Christmas spirit, police officers in Clarksville stepped up to help a family after their home was broken into.

Police said they responded to a home on Bob White Drive on Christmas Eve where the family came home to find their back door kicked in.

All of their Christmas presents were stolen from underneath the Christmas tree, among other items across the house.

Clarksville police said the children were devastated, so after working the burglary, they decided to step up and help out in another way.

The officers took up a collection and went to Walmart, putting the money toward gifts for the family.

After wrapping everything themselves, the officers returned and delivered Christmas to the little kids, saying there was no way they were going to let the children have a miserable holiday.