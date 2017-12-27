Bitter cold to linger across Middle Tennessee

Fresh batch of arctic air has arrived and this chill will have an extended stay.

With temperatures so cold morning wind chills, or feels like temperatures dive to the teens and single digits. Layer up! Clouds break for some sun during the day, but temperatures don’t move much. Highs range in the 20s to lower 30s. Even more bitter tonight with lows in the teen and single digits. At least the wind will subside.

A system we have been tracking that could impact our area looks like it should slide to our south. Therefore, an isolated rain or snow shower cannot be ruled out Thursday, but most locations remain dry.

Another BLAST of even colder arctic air arrives New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day. At this time there is a small chance of snow to wrap up 2017, but what is guaranteed is that this could be some of the coldest weather in quite some time. Temperatures make not make it out of the teens New Year’s Day!

