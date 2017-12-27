As fastest-growing city in Tennessee, Murfreesboro tackles traffic woes

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro is ranked in the Top 10 fastest growing cities in the United States, and number one fastest growing city in Tennessee.

With more people moving in it means more vehicles trying to navigate city streets.

The population of Murfreesboro is growing at such a steady and fast pace, it’s tough to get anywhere in a hurry. The gridlock traffic is enough to make people want to park their vehicles.

“It’s real. It’s something that, you know, everyone that works here lives in the community as well and drives it every day, and obviously we get frustrated with the congestion as much as anybody,” said the city engineer, Chris Griffith.

That’s why the city has come up with the Murfreesboro 2040 Transportation Plan, a 25-year comprehensive plan to service the transportation needs of the city.

“One of our number one complaints for the city of Murfreesboro is our traffic conditions,” said assistant engineer Sam Huddleston.

Seventy-six road projects with a price tag of $1 billion include three new bridges over Interstate 24—a bridge connecting Riverrock Road to New Salem Hwy, a bridge connecting Warrior Drive to Rutherford Blvd. and Middle Tennessee Boulevard and a bridge connecting the Florence Road, Mansion Pike area Old Nashville Hwy to Medical Center Parkway.

“The theme of connectivity but there is also the theme of increased capacity. With the community expected to double its population in the next 20 to 25 years, we certainly anticipate a significant increase in the demand on our transportation system,” explained Huddleston.

There are also currently 30 road projects already in the works that should be completed within the next few years, including the Cherry Lane Road Project, extending Cherry Lane from Memorial Boulevard to I-840 to NE Broad Street; the widening of Thompson Lane near Broad Street; and the lane and bridge widening project on Hwy 96 near Veterans Parkway.

“Well, as we continue to grow at an exponential pace, it’s going to offer folks more route and more options, that’s what we are trying to do,” said Griffith.

These are just a few of the nearly 100 road projects slated for Murfreesboro. Click here to read more about the plan.

Of course, they can’t come soon enough for folks who drive those roads every day.