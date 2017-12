NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was seriously injured in a fire at an East Nashville home Wednesday morning.

The fire was at a home in the 2600 block of Brittany Court around 9 a.m.

One person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

One person was transported to @VUMChealth from this fire. pic.twitter.com/awlSabvSG0 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 27, 2017