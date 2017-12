NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The ‘Home for the Holidays Giveaway’ sweepstakes has a grand prize winner.

She is Jackie Brewer of Dayton, Ohio.

Brewer wins one year’s worth of mortgage or rent payments, up to $15,000.

More than 190,000 entries came in from across the country.

The contest was sponsored by Aptivada, which held a random drawing for the grand prize winner on Saturday, December 3rd, at 5 p.m.