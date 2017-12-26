Trump ‘putting pressure at every point’ on North Korea, says Bill Hagerty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Middle Tennessean who is the new U.S. Ambassador to Japan says President Donald Trump “is putting pressure at every point” concerning North Korea, and that apparently includes tweets calling the country’s leader “little rocket man.”

Gallatin native Bill Hagerty is just a few months into his key appointment by President Trump.

He was recently back in the area for a number of announcements that included the dedication of Nashville’s Bridgestone Americas Headquarters in Nashville.

“What the president is doing is putting pressure at every point,” he told News 2 after the Bridgestone event.

It was a response to a question about how it affects his job with President Trump’s tweets and speeches referring to North Korea’s leader as “little rocket man.”

“I think what he has been able to do is underscore for the American public and the broader public at large is that what is happening in North Korea is an aberration,” added Ambassador Hagerty about Kim Jong-un. “This guy is off the reservation. We are trying to bring him back on.”

The ambassador sounded hopeful going forward, even though Japan is separated by just a few hundred miles from the missiles being tested this year by North Korea.

“So its all part of an extensive pressure campaign,” said Ambassador Hagerty. “It’s diplomatic pressure, it’s military pressure, and and it’s economic pressure and I think its the economic pressure that is really going to take hold and drive things the right direction.”

Prior to a career in private equity which included time in Japan working and learning the language, Hagerty spend 2011-2014 as Tennessee’s Commissioner of Economic and Community Development.

After leaving Capitol Hill, he led fundraising in Tennessee for the Trump Campaign.

Hagerty isn’t the only prominent Tennessean to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Japan. Former U.S. Senator and White House Chief of Staff Howard Baker served in the post under President George W. Bush.