Titans’ opponents set for 2018

After the Titans 27-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Titans learned more than their playoff fate.

They also learned their opponents for 2018.

The Titans play their annual six games against the AFC South, the NFC East, the AFC East, Baltimore and San Diego.

The home schedule for the Titans is the New York Jets, New England, Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, Jacksonville, Houston and Indianapolis Colts.

The Titans go on the road to play San Diego, Buffalo, Miami, Dallas, New York Giants, Houston, Indianapolis and Jacksonville.