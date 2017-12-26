Tennessee Titans will earn playoff bid with victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are several scenarios sending the Titans to the playoffs, but the first and simplest is win.

If the Titans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, they will earn their first playoff spot since 2008. The Titans would play at Jacksonville next week in round one unless the Baltimore Ravens lose to Cincinnati.

If the Ravens lose and the Titans win, the Titans would be the first Wild Card in the AFC and would play at AFC West champion Kansas City.

Two more scenarios send the Titans to the playoffs. They also get their if they, the Bills and Chargers all lose Sunday or if they tie and the Chargers and Bills both lose or tie.