TBI: Man shot, killed in Tennessee by Kentucky deputy

WEAKLY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Tennessee after a police chase out of Kentucky.

According to a press release, the shooting happened on State Line Road in Weakly County where officers from Hickman County, Kentucky, were in pursuit of the man, identified as Salvador Byassee.

The TBI says Byassee ran off after the chase ended in a crash, and an officer encountered him with a knife.

The officer reportedly discharged his gun, hitting and killing Byassee, who was from Clinton, Kentucky. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

Authorities say before the shooting, Byassee allegedly didn’t stop at a sobriety check being led by the Kentucky State Police at 1:15 a.m. State police and Hickman County authorities began the chase on Highway 1218.

The TBI says Byassee temporarily evaded law enforcement during this initial pursuit after wrecking his car and fleeing on foot in Weakly County. Byassee then subsequently stole a car in Weakly County and again encountered by the Hickman County, Kentucky, sheriff’s department while they were still in the area, authorities stated. This secondary pursuit resulted in the officer-involved shooting.

TBI agents responded to the scene and are currently investigating. The findings will be submitted to the district attorney’s office for review.