New law changes who enforces marijuana laws in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A new law will change who enforces marijuana laws in Tennessee.

WBIR-TV reports a law taking effect in January removes the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission from the Governor’s Task Force on Marijuana Eradication.

The push to remove the commission began in 2012, when law enforcement reportedly discovered what they believed to be marijuana in the home of the commission’s director. Police never did a criminal investigation and the director retired in 2012.

Still, state Sen. Bill Ketron pushed to have the commission removed from the task force. His bill passed in May 2017 and will take effect on Jan. 1

A representative for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation noted the commission had nine agents assigned to the task force, work that must be absorbed by other law enforcement agencies.