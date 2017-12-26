Metro homeless agencies in overdrive as temperatures become deadly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro’s homeless agencies are working non-stop to keep Nashville’s most vulnerable safe while temperatures linger at dangerous levels.

Nashville’s Cold Weather Reponse is at a Level Two, which is triggered when temperatures reach 25 degrees.

Street outreach teams are canvassing the streets to help people experiencing homelessness.

Metro has also opened an emergency shelter at Hadley Park Community Center in North Nashville and the Humane Association’s mobile pet unit is parked outside for those with pets. The shelter is opened from 7:30 p.m. until 8 a.m. if temperatures hit 25 degrees.

Additional beds and shelter locations have also been added, including at Room In The Inn.

“It’s cold outside, and it’s not survivable,” said Melanie Barnett, the Director of Community Development for Room In The Inn. “It’s a life and death situation or at least be detrimental to their health. Frostbite is a real concern.”

Members from various congregations were picking up people at Room In The Inn to bring them back to their churches, which were proving food, shelter and a shower.

“It’s a nice feeling to be able to help but it’s unfortunate that we have to do this,” said Paula Godsey, member of Cathedral of the Incarnation. “And it’s unfortunate that we can’t have more permanent housing for folks during this time of year.”

Room In The Inn says it’s open every day to those experiencing homelessness from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. They serve lunch Monday through Friday and offer different services and help for those who need it.

Metro continues to update the status of its Cold Weather Response plan at www.coldweathernashville.com. There you can find plenty of resources and information about what to do during the cold days.

If you see someone on the streets and you’re concerned about them, call Metro’s non-emergency number at 615-862-6000.

Officers are conducting “cold patrols” and do a welfare check for those sleeping on Nashville’s streets or in their cars.