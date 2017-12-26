Meals on Wheels delivers Christmas dinners in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s hard to imagine, especially on a day like today, that there are people who don’t have anyone, but there are so many.

That’s why ‘FiftyForward Meals on Wheels’ was established to provide nutritional meals for anyone unable to prepare meals on their own, and who need some company, even on holidays.

Monday, around 70 volunteers met at Second Presbyterian Church to pack cars with 300 meals to deliver to senior citizens across Nashville. These are men and women who wouldn’t have a Christmas meal otherwise.

“They’re going to get a hot meal, they’re going to get a present today, each one of them is going to get a cozy little blanket and an ornament and a card that Dollar General has donated,” said Sharie Loik Goodman, Director of FiftyForwad Meals on Wheels.

And they’re getting some companionship.

“We kind of look at it like we’re bring a celebration to their doorstep,” Goodman told News 2.

For many people, volunteering with FiftyForwad Meals on Wheels has become a tradition.

Goodman said, “This is part of their holiday, to volunteer.”

And there was even a little Christmas music to help keep everyone in the spirit.

“This is such a joy to do this, to bring a holiday celebration to somebody that, their life has totally changed as thy age. Our holidays change as we age. And to bring them something they didn’t expect is just such a great time for them and they appreciate it so much and we get so much out of it by doing it,” Goodman said.

Volunteers with FiftyForwad Meals on Wheels deliver around 80 meals every other day of the year to people in need, so they need more volunteers.

If you know someone who may need nutritional assistance, please email sloik@fiftyforward.org or call 615-463-2264.

Click here to visit their website.