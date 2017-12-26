Kentucky man mourns wife after deadly dog attack

ARJAY, Ky. (WATE) – John Saylor is out of the hospital recovering from a dog attack that killed his wife, Lorraine Saylor.

The dogs suspected in the death of Lorraine belonged to a neighbor.

John said he never thought his wife’s life would end in such a tragic way. Married for 38 years, he said his heart is broken.

“She was a kind-hearted woman,” said John. “I remember the last time I kissed her on the forehead not knowing that would be my last kiss.”

John says his wife was outside feeding their cats, something she does daily, when he noticed it was taking longer than normal. When he went to check on her outside their home, he was attacked by the neighbor’s dog.

After fighting off the dogs, he returned to his house to get his gun. He found his wife moments later.

She was injured and was already dead. She suffered more than 20 bites in the fight.

“She was weak and about 105 pounds,” said John. “I said, ‘Oh God! Oh no! Please no!’ I checked her pulse just in case.”

John told WATE he is full of anger and sadness, now hoping for justice, sending a message to the dog’s owner.

“I’m sure he will see this. I hope he does. He’s responsible for my wife’s death,” said John.

The owner of the two dogs, Johnny Lankford, 42, was charged with harboring a vicious animal.

At the time of the attack, Lankford was already being held in the Bell County Detention Center on charges including domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment, which he acquired on Friday, Dec. 22.