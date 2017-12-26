Keep an eye on the deadlines to return those Christmas gifts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Before you start making your holiday returns, there are a few things you should know to make the process easier.

First, not all return policies are created equal, so make sure you check the company’s return policy– including its deadline for returns. Some retailers allow for 15 days, some don’t allow you to return at all, some retailers will give you 30 or 45 days.

Also, check to see if you may be eligible for returns with free shipping. More than a third of retailers offer free shipping on returns, according to the National Retail Federation.

Retail experts say if you do have to return in the store, avoid doing it on Dec. 26. About 40 percent of people do their post-holiday returns on Dec. 26 or 27.