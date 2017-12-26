Free Christmas tree recycling runs through February 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County is making it easier to recycle Christmas trees, which is environmentally friendly, too.

Metro Public Works and Metro Parks departments are working with Nature’s Best Organics of Tennessee to offer convenient ways to get rid of your tree.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Drop-off program runs from Wednesday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at these locations:

Cane Ridge Park

Una Recreation Center

Whitfield Park

Cedar Hill Park

Two Rivers Park

Joelton Community Center

Sevier Park

Richland Park

Elmington Park

Edwin Warner Park

Frederick Douglas Park

Nature’s Best Organics of Tennessee at two locations: 1511 Elm Hill Pike and 6401 Centennial Blvd. Operating hours Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m

Remember to save all your ornaments, lights, and other decorations before bringing your tree in. This is for live trees only, no artificial trees and no other trash.

Public works will take the trees to Nature’s Best Organics to be chipped and composted into mulch. This keeps trees out of landfills and helps save Metro the cost of disposal fees.

For more information about Nashville’s recycling programs, call 615-862-8750.