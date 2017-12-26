Celebration held in Nashville on first night of Kwanzaa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The holiday season is not over yet. It’s the first night of Kwanzaa.

A big celebration took place at the Nashville School for the Arts on Tuesday night with many performances, including drum and dance teams.

Kwanzaa is a weeklong festival honoring African heritage. The people behind Tuesday’s event talked about its importance.

“It’s very important for African American people to understand who they are; they’re importance, especially with everything that is going on. It’s important to regroup and revitalize for the New Year,” said Marquita Holt.

Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966. The celebration will end Jan. 1, many marking the end with a feast and gift-giving.