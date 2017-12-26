ARCTIC BLAST: 2 waves of very cold air take aim on Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two bitter blasts of air coming straight out of the arctic is heading right for middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. The first of two waves of cold air arrive tonight. The second, more powerful punch moves in time to begin 2018.

A front plows by overnight dropping temperatures down to the 20s and 10s through Wednesday morning. However, it is the wind that will be the biggest factor. A north wind coming at 10-15 mph create a wind chill or feels like temperature in the single digits for some areas.

Temperatures barely rebound during the afternoon with highs in the 20s to lower 30s Wednesday. If you think this is cold, New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day features even more brutal cold.

The next wave of arctic air arrives to round out 2017 and begin 2018. It is possible the actual air temperature could drop into the teens or single digits during the note drop at the stroke of midnight.

New Year’s Day could hold some of the coldest air we have experienced in quite sometime.

