Child found safe in Nashville after AMBER Alert issued out of Knoxville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A statewide AMBER Alert was issued for Davontae Maurice Clark on Tuesday, and moments later, the child was found safe in Nashville.

Metro police said the boy was found at a shelter, and two suspects are in custody. Their identities weren’t immediately released.

Davontae was reported missing out of Knoxville, where police say his non-custodial mother, Ashlee Nicole Clark, took him from his aunt’s home around 1:30 p.m. on Christmas. They were reportedly travelling in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags.

Authorities said Ashlee Clark does not have visitation rights. Police say there’s an active warrant for her for custodial interference.

An AMBER Alert is issued when a law enforcement agency believes that a child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. This Amber Alert was sent out across the state.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Davontae Clark has been safely located in Nashville and the suspect in this case is in custody. Thank you for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/Jcukf2rVmM — TBI (@TBInvestigation) December 26, 2017