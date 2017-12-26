4th arrest made in 16-year-old’s James Cayce shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a fourth person is now charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Deberianah Begley.

The teenager was fatally injured while running from gunfire at the James Cayce homes on Oct. 8. So far, three other young men face charges.

Metro police said Mohamed Miray, 21, is also facing charges in the case. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop in North Nashville on Monday, according to a press release.

Already charged in the case are Jamarius Hill, 16, Antonio Gordon-Jenkins, 17, and Tomaz Kerley, 23.