4 teens in custody following crash of vehicle stolen from Hendersonville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four juveniles were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a pursuit and crash involving a car stolen from Hendersonville.
The crash happened on Briley Parkway in Whites Creek around 1:30 a.m.
Hendersonville police told News 2 the pursuit of the stolen vehicle began in Hendersonville and resulted in a crash in Davidson County.
One of the juvenile suspects was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
No additional information was immediately released.