4 teens in custody following crash of vehicle stolen from Hendersonville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four juveniles were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a pursuit and crash involving a car stolen from Hendersonville.

The crash happened on Briley Parkway in Whites Creek around 1:30 a.m.

Hendersonville police told News 2 the pursuit of the stolen vehicle began in Hendersonville and resulted in a crash in Davidson County.

One of the juvenile suspects was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.