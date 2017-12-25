Traffic stop, gunfire, police chase lead to discovery of dead woman

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A TBI investigation is underway in Grundy County, where sheriff’s deputies discovered a young woman dead inside a car, after a chase and traffic stop with gunfire.

The sequence of events started at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, when sheriff’s deputies stopped a car for a traffic violation on B Mine Road in the Coalmont area.

The driver allegedly pointed a gun at one of the deputies, who fired into the vehicle several times.

The driver took off and sideswiped the deputies’ cruiser. They tried to follow, but lost sight of the car.

About 20 minutes later, a citizen spotted the suspect’s car, off the side of B Mine Road.

The driver told the citizen that he had been shot and needed help, and asked for the person’s car. The citizen drove off and call police.

When officers arrived, the wounded driver was gone. But a woman’s body was found inside the vehicle.

She has been identified as 20-year-old Shelby Comer. It is not clear what happened to her.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is trying to identify the suspect, who may know how the young woman died.