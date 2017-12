Head for Academy Sports and Outdoors in Cool Springs for a big sale on the day after Christmas.

Store Manager Eric McKay says most giftable items will be 50% off. And they have a 5% guarantee, which means Academy will beat any competitor’s advertised price by 5%.

Some sale items include Lodge socks, slippers, snow boots, jumper suits for kids, Yeti coolers and drones.

The store opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday.