Santa visits California firefighters working to stop massive Thomas wildfire

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (ABC News) – Many California firefighters are not going to be spending Christmas with their families as they battle massive wildfires in the state, so Santa and Mrs. Claus came to pay them a special visit on the job.

Because the Thomas fire is still raging in parts of Ventura County, ABC station KABC reports that more than 2,000 firefighters are working through the holiday.

The fire is now 86 percent contained, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, but there are still many workers on the job, ready to jump into action if there are flare-ups.

The firefighters at the Thomas fire base camp had a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Christmas Eve morning, with the Ventura County Fire Department sharing a group picture.

The caption said that Santa “knows a little about working during the holidays.”

Santa is at #ThomasFire base camp thanking firefighters for their hard work this #Christmas, he knows a little about working during the holidays. He will join us again tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/FfI9uOvcvK — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 24, 2017