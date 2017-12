PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – A blazing fire heavily damaged a home on Sumpter Street in Pulaski.

According to the fire department the call came in around 7 a.m. The blaze consumed the house and sent heavy smoke into the air.

A woman who owns the house was not home at the time. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the Chief says it’s not suspicious.