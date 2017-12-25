Pickup truck knocks down power lines at Harding and Nolensville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Harding Place near Nolensville Pike was shut down because of a traffic accident Christmas morning.

Nashville police say a pickup truck went off the road and hit a utility pole at Harding Mall Drive.

The pole broke in half, knocking down the power lines and traffic lights.

Fire fighters rescued the driver, who was alert at the scene. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Hospital.

Utility workers from Nashville Electric Service were notified. Only a few customers lost power, according to NES.