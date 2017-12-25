Owner of dogs that killed Kentucky woman charged

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – The owner of the two pit bulls that attacked a woman and her husband in Bell County, Ky. has been charged with harboring a vicious animal.

Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies say that the dogs belonged to Johnny Dale Lankford, 42.

Police say Lorraine Brock Saylor was killed by the dogs as she was putting out bird seed at her home in Arjay, Kentucky.

Her husband, Johnny Saylor heard the commotion and ran outside. He was also attacked by the dogs, but his brother was able to distract them long enough for Johnny to run inside and get his gun.

He shot and killed one of the dogs, but a second dog is missing.

Sheriff Mitch Williams is asking the community to be alert and on the lookout for a brown pitbull.

If you see a pit bull matching this description, in the Arjay or surrounding area, call Bell County Dispatch immediately at 606-337-6174 or 911.

At the time of the attack, Lankford was already being held in the Bell County Detention Center on charges including domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment, which he acquired on Friday, Dec. 22.