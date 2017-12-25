Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Humphreys County

NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway in New Johnsville, Humphreys County, where an officer fired his weapon and wounded a suspect.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy were both sent to a domestic violence call on Carmen Ave.around 10:20 Monday morning.

A man and a woman were fighting inside the home.

Officers went to the front porch and the man came to the door with a shotgun.

One of the officers pushed the gun away, then both officers ran for cover.

At least one shot was fired by one of the officers, wounding the suspect.

It is not clear which officer fired his weapon.

The man was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Hospital. His identity and condition have not been released at this time.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene, investigating at the request of District Attorney General Ray Crouch.