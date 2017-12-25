More than $15,000 raised for baby brutally attacked by raccoon

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – People from across the country have come forward to help the family of a 4-month-old girl brutally attacked by a raccoon inside their Philadelphia home.

As of Christmas morning, people had donated more than $15,000 to a GoFundMe page set up to help Journi Black’s family find a new home to rent.

Her mother, Ashley Rodgers, says the attack happened on Wednesday. According to the GoFundMe page, the family was living in a one-room apartment in a building where tenants had complained of a raccoon infestation.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Journi underwent four hours of surgery on Thursday and got 65 stitches after the raccoon scraped the girl’s face and eyes with its claws.

The city issued a zoning violation to the owner of the property and ordered the owner to repair broken windows and damaged walls to keep out pests.

Well wishers have also showered Journi with gifts. A Christmas post on Journi’s GoFundMe page thanked donors for their generosity and included a photo of Journi and the gifts.”

“Merry Christmas! Thank you all for outpouring of love & support. Baby Journi is enjoying all the gifts You all really know how to make a girl feel special. Peace & Blessings to you and your family on this glorious day!”