Humphreys County man shot by authorities responding to domestic call

NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway in Humphreys County after an officer wounded a suspect Christmas morning.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, the New Johnsville police chief and a captain responded to a domestic violence call on Carmen Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Deputy James Ridley was also on the scene.

Sheriff Davis says a man and woman were fighting inside the home. When authorities went to the front porch, the man allegedly came to the door with a shotgun.

One of the officers pushed the gun away, and then both ran for cover.

The suspect, identified as Charles Dile, was shot at least twice by officers, once in the arm and once in the chin. Dile was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition has not been released at this time.

It is not clear who fired at him. Sheriff Davis says Deputy Ridley did not fire his weapon. He says investigators are looking at whether Chief Morgan or Captain Daniel or both fired at the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.