Firefighter loses home and Christmas gifts in house fire

Fire ripped through the home of a firefighter from the Pembroke, Kentucky Fire Department.

It happened late Christmas eve in Christian County.

The fire started in the bathroom of the house on Magnolia Street.

The Pembroke Fire Department responded to help the family they know well.

According to the Department Facebook post, the house and most of the Christmas presents were destroyed. But no one was injured.

Investigators don’t know how the fire started.

The Fire department asked the public for help. They put out the word for donations of clothing, toiletries, bedding and household items to help the family get back on their feet.

The Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department Auxilliary responded, along with other fire departments nearby.