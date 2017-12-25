Camden man arrested for double murder in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Camden man is facing two counts of first degree murder.

Jerry Wayne Dabbs is being held in the Benton County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say he’s responsible for the deaths of two women in a home on Highway 70 East in Camden.

The two victims are identified as 47 year old Wayna Ruth Hedrick and 26 year old Bonnie Sue Hedrick. The women are believed to be mother and daughter.

