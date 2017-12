NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get ready for a cold end to 2017. Temperatures will be running 5-10 degrees below average each day.

At the same time we are watching 2 systems that could potentially bring us wintry precipitation. One would impact us Thursday afternoon into Friday and the other one would come on Saturday.

However, the models are still not in agreement so there is a lot to still figure out. Either way, it will be cold so bundle up.