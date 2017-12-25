A few slick spots in parts of middle Tennessee Christmas morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A nice surprise for some with several snow showers on Christmas Eve. However, as temperatures dove to the 20s this morning, there may be a few areas with icy spots. Many roads should be dry, but several bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks could have patchy ice, especially east of I-65.

As the day progresses, any ice will melt away.

Also, another storm could be in the distance with rain mixing with ice or snow by the end of the week. Your latest forecast can be found here.

