Titans fall to Rams 27-23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It wasn’t a must win for the Tennessee Titans Sunday but, mathematically, their chances to make the playoffs took a hit with a 27-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Todd Gurley paced the Rams with 276 total yards and 2 touchdowns as the Titans were able to keep up until the final few minutes of the game.

Defensively, it was a big day for Tennessee after Jurrell Casey forced a fumble and Wesley Woodyard recovered for a score that gave the Titans a 10-6 lead in the second quarter.

The Rams responded with Todd Gurley who broke an 80 yard touchdown pass before the Titans added a field goal to tie the game at 13-13 at halftime.

In the second half, the Titans answered another Rams touchdown as DeMarco Murray scored from 5 yards out to tie the game while Ryan Succop added a field goal for a 23-20 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Rams had one last score in them as Jared Goff connected with Cooper Kupp for a 27-23 lead early in the the fourth.

The Titans had one final chance with under two minutes to go but Marcus Mariota couldn’t convert a fourth and four, essentially ending the game for the Titans and dropping them to 8-7 on the season.

The Titans are still in the playoff hunt but will most likely need a win next weekend against the Jaguars for a Wild Card spot.