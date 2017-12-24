Titans fall to Rams 27-23

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It wasn’t a must win for the Tennessee Titans Sunday but, mathematically, their chances to make the playoffs took a hit with a 27-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Todd Gurley paced the Rams with 276 total yards and 2 touchdowns as the Titans were able to keep up until the final few minutes of the game.

Defensively, it was a big day for Tennessee after Jurrell Casey forced a fumble and Wesley Woodyard recovered for a score that gave the Titans a 10-6 lead in the second quarter.

The Rams responded with Todd Gurley who broke an 80 yard touchdown pass before the Titans added a field goal to tie the game at 13-13 at halftime.

In the second half, the Titans answered another Rams touchdown as DeMarco Murray scored from 5 yards out to tie the game while Ryan Succop added a field goal for a 23-20 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Rams had one last score in them as Jared Goff connected with Cooper Kupp for a 27-23 lead early in the the fourth.

The Titans had one final chance with under two minutes to go but Marcus Mariota couldn’t convert a fourth and four, essentially ending the game for the Titans and dropping them to 8-7 on the season.

The Titans are still in the playoff hunt but will most likely need a win next weekend against the Jaguars for a Wild Card spot.