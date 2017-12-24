TBI investigating officer involved shooting in Lawrence County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Lawrence County.

It happened at the intersection of South Ball Park Road and Mount Nebo Road in St. Joseph, Tennessee.

According to a release, an officer from the Loretto Police Department was responding to a burglary call.

When the officer arrived, he allegedly saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene and towards the officer and his vehicle, according to agents.

The release states that the car collided with the officer’s car and afterwards he fired his weapon multiple times hitting the suspect at least once.

The suspect was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries,

TBI agents are still investigating and the identity of the officer is being withheld.