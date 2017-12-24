TBI investigating double-homicide in Benton County

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN/WENK) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said they are investigating a double homicide in Camden.

According to WENK/WTPR, Benton county Sheriff Kenny Christopher said that two bodies were found in a home on Highway 70 East Sunday morning.

Christopher said that they believe the women were mother and daughter and died of gunshot wounds.

The suspect was arrested in Humphreys County this morning “even before we knew we had a double-homicide,” Christopher told WENK. “We’re still trying to put all of this together. We’re not sure of the motive right now.”

The TBI said the investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with News 2 for updates on this story.