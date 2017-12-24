Rain showers turn into snow flurries amid frigid temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tonight the rain showers continue to turn to snow showers and there could be minor accumulations over on the Plateau. Otherwise, it will be blustery and much colder. Lows drop into the low 20s by Christmas morning.

Be careful on some of the back roads overnight as there could be a few slick spots especially on the higher elevations. Christmas Day warms up only to the upper 30s.

We could see a few flurries late Christmas night into Tuesday morning especially north.

We are dry Tuesday and Wednesday but cold! We are watching another system for Thursday into Friday. Right now it looks like mainly rain turning to wintry precipitation early Friday. There is still a lot to iron out so stay tuned.

