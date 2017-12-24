Pregnant woman seriously injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday Metro police were called to S. 4th Street near Shelby Avenue in relation to a shooting.

Police say the victim told them that she and a friend were outside when they heard one gunshot and she was hit in the upper leg.

Police say the victim is pregnant and was taken to Vanderbilt with very serious injuries.

News 2 was told shell casings were found inside the female’s home.

Police have not confirmed the location of the crime scene.

If you have any information that can help police solve this crime contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

News 2 will continue to follow this story on air and online as details are released.